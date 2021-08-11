On this date: Aug. 11, 1975
The Pennsylvania Power and Light Company has placed into service its new Lake Naomi Substation, north of Route 940 near the lake. The $857,000 substation project included the construction of nearly 5 miles of 138,000-volt double circuit transmission line to serve the station with power from the utility’s regional supply system. Initially, the line is being operated at 66,000 volts on a single circuit. An additional electrical source, the substation reduces 66,000 volt power to 12,000 volts for distribution to homes and businesses in the area. Load growth in the Crescent Lake, Emerald Lakes, Pocono Crest, Stillwater Lake and Lake Naomi developments required the new substation.www.tnonline.com
