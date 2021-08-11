On this date: Aug. 11, 1975

The Anthracite Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America will hold a benefit cruise at Heisler’s Cloverleaf Dairy in Tamaqua on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. “We’ve probably been going to Heisler’s 2-3 times a year with cruises,” said Dave Bielen, treasurer. “We find it’s probably one of the best venues. Not only do we have an area to park the cars, but there is so much more available there - you can eat, you can golf.”