Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Fact or Fiction: Iowa will be better than Iowa State this year

Scarlet Nation
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s Fact or Fiction National Columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION. MORE FACT OR FICTION: There could be five Alabama five-stars in 2023 | Bobby Bowden is a top-five all-time coach.

uga.rivals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Indiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Farrell
Person
Brock Purdy
Person
Sam Howell
Person
Bobby Bowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Ohio State#Northern Iowa#American Football#Rivals250#R250#Rb#Wr#Cyclones#Heisman#Instagram Live#Clemson#Unc#Uga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Related
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I have a feeling that the state of North Carolina...

Is going to screw up the Georgia game for us with this new Delta virus media blitz. We better start pushing to move this game to Clemson or by the time of kickoff, we will be playing in mask in front of no fans. hufferbilly®. Orange Blooded [2073]. TigerPulse: 76%
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football loses another top recruit, a 5-star CB

The Ohio State football program has lost its second recruit in the last week. This time, it’s a five-star cornerback who was one of the cornerstones of the 2022 recruiting class. The Ohio State football program has the number one recruiting class for 2022. At one point, they had a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Identifies Tim Tebow’s Biggest Issue Right Now

Tim Tebow is fighting an uphill battle in his attempt to make the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the former quarterback turned tight end has impressed at times in training camp. Still, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer revealed that his former college football star is fighting one main issue at the moment.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
Alabama StateScarlet Nation

Sting Factor: Le'Veon Moss' decommitment from Alabama

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa State All-American Still Working To Improve

Ames, Iowa — Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose is still searching for improvement. The Ohio native is the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a first team All-American as he prepares for his senior season. Rose says the Cyclones were not satisfied with a 9-3 record and he was not satisfied with his performance.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Crystal Ball: Predicting every game on Penn State’s schedule in 2021

Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Penn State. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Up next: Indiana. In an alternate universe, maybe 2020 would’ve gone much differently for Penn State. In that...
Iowa StateDelaware County Daily Times

A breakdown of Iowa State's football schedule

AMES, Iowa — As Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Pac 12 commissioner George Kliavkoff reportedly met Tuesday to discuss a potential future merger or scheduling partnership, first reported by Max Olson of the Athletic, it’s that time of the year to discuss the current year’s schedule, too. As Iowa...
FootballScarlet Nation

Notre Dame’s 2021 Team Captains As Recruits

Notre Dame’s seven 2021 captains are tied for the most in program history for a single season. They range from juniors to seniors to graduate students. There’s a mix of three-year starters and players heading into their second season in the starting lineup. They are spread as evenly as possible across the offense (three players) and defense (four).
Iowa State247Sports

Iowa State football players report for fall camp

At long last, the start of Iowa State’s fall camp has arrived. The Iowa State football team will officially report to Ames on Thursday for the start of fall camp practice on Friday. Players are reporting 215 days removed from their win over Oregon in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl. Over the next month, the team will prepare for the most anticipated season in program history, as the program looks to build on its historic 2020 season.
Iowa Statesaturdaytradition.com

Better or worse? Previewing Iowa’s defense in 2021

After a sluggish start through its first 2 games, Iowa’s offense regrouped for a solid 2020 campaign. Iowa finished 6-2 overall, second in the B1G West, and ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll. It was Iowa’s 6th consecutive season with a .600 winning percentage or higher and 8th winning season in a row.

Comments / 0

Community Policy