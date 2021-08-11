Cancel
Two Males Arrested with a Loaded Firearm and Narcotics

glendaleca.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Males Arrested with a Loaded Firearm and Narcotics. On August 5, 2021 at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Glendale Police K9 officer noticed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed enter the 134 freeway off of Glendale Ave. During the observation, the officer was advised of a possible theft that had just occurred from a nearby business on the 500 block of N. Glendale Ave. The vehicle seen entering the freeway matched the description of the vehicle involved in the theft.

