Two Males Arrested with a Loaded Firearm and Narcotics

Since May, 2021, Officers from the Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) have been conducting an ongoing narcotics sales investigation involving Kieran Garcia (29 years of Redding). Officers learned that Kieran Garcia was involved in the illegal sales of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin. During the course of this investigation, NPU developed information about another associated drug dealer living in the area of Lake Blvd, in the City of Redding. NPU found that Michael Haneline (50 years of Redding) was dealing illegal drugs within the City of Redding, and illegally possessed firearms.