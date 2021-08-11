Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate bill would force Apple to destroy their walled garden, allow third-party app stores

Macdaily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislation introduced in the U.S. Senate would impose new restrictions and requirements on Apple’s App Store and Google Play — designed to end the two tech giants’ virtual monopoly control over the app ecosystem. The new Senate bill, the Open App Markets Act, among other things would prohibit Apple and Google from requiring developers use their in-app payment systems, which take a standard 30% commission — and would let consumers select different third-party app stores for their mobile devices.

macdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Marsha Blackburn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Senate Bill#The U S Senate#Google Play#D Minn#The Open App Markets Act#Big Tech#Ios#Target#Spotify Et Al#The App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Google
Related
TechnologyMacdaily News

Apple appeals lawsuit against Corellium, after Corellium announces initiative to verify Apple’s CSAM scanning

After security research firm Corellium this week announced it is launching a new initiative that will “support independent public research into the security and privacy of mobile applications,” and one of the initiative’s first projects will be Apple’s recently announced CSAM detection plans, Apple on Tuesday filed to appeal a copyright case the company brought against Corellium in 2019 which was reportedly settled this week.
Technology9to5Mac

Corellium will pay for security researchers to check Apple CSAM claims

Security company Corellium is offering to pay security researchers to check Apple CSAM claims, after concerns were raised about both privacy, and the potential of the system for misuse by repressive governments. The company says that there are any number of areas in which weaknesses could exist, and they would...
BusinessMacdaily News

Apple scraps plan to resume in-store classes over COVID-19 fears

Apple will increase testing of employees and will delay rebooting in-store “Today at Apple” classes in the U.S. this month over COVID-19 fears. This week, the iPhone maker informed staff participating in the company’s at-home testing program with Quest Diagnostics Inc. that they will now receive testing kits twice per week instead of weekly. The company told employees in the program that they are expected to get tested on Mondays and Thursdays.
Technologymactrast.com

NordVPN Updates macOS App to Offer Native Apple Silicon Support

Well-known VPN service NordVPN has officially announced that it has rolled out an update to its macOS app that adds native support for Apple Silicon-powered Macs. While the company began rolling out the update on August 3, the VPN provider today officially announced that version 6.6.1 will provide all M1 Mac owners will get full-fledged M1 performance as a part of the VPN’s familiar experience.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Vocal App Store critic discontinuing iPhone keyboard app, citing rejections

Apple Watch keyboard app FlickType is discontinuing its iPhone keyboard feature, citing years of facing "obstacle after obstacle" from Apple's App Store review process. FlickType founder Kosta Eleftheriou, who has been a vocal critic of scam apps on the App Store, wrote on Monday that the app's team can no longer "endure [Apple's] abuse." As such, FlickType is abandoning the iPhone portion of their app, which is specifically made for blind and low-vision users.
BusinessMacdaily News

Apple’s iCloud, Health, and Artificial Intelligence teams see significant departures

Apple’s iCloud, Health, and Artificial Intelligence teams are seeing departures, Mark Gurman reports via his “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg News. Some Apple employees tell me that a notable number of engineers are departing Apple’s cloud services, health and AI groups. Here are two big names: Emily Fox, in charge of Health AI research, is departing for a university position starting later this year, and Ruslan Meshenberg, who was a leader on Apple’s cloud infrastructure team after serving as a Netflix VP, just left for Google…
U.S. Politicsithinkdiff.com

Two more members of U.S House of Representative present bill to open Apple’s and Google’s app stores

Reuters reports that two more members, a Republican and a Democratic, of the U.S. House of Representatives have introduced a bill to limit the power of big tech giants, Apple and Google on their app stores. The new bill is similar to the bipartisan antitrust bill “Open App Markets Act” that targets the companies for dominating and controlling digital marketplaces and proposes to allow sideloading on app stores.
TechnologyWired

Apple and Google Are Gearing Up to Fight a New App Store Bill

Apple and Google seem to be worried about legislation that would force iOS and Android to be more open to third-party app stores and sideloaded apps. US senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) introduced their Open App Markets Act Wednesday. Shortly after the senators announced the bill, a group funded by Apple and Google sent a statement to media claiming that the proposed law "is a finger in the eye of anyone who bought an iPhone or Android because the phones and their app stores are safe, reliable, and easy to use."
U.S. PoliticsApple Insider

US House introduces companion bill taking aim at Apple, Google app stores

The House bill, introduced by Republican Rep. Ken Buck and Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson on Friday, would ban technology companies from requiring developers to use first-party payment systems or distribution methods, Reuters has reported. "For far too long, companies like Google and Apple have had a stranglehold on app developers...
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

This Week in Apps: Google, TikTok add protections for minors, app store bill proposes big changes, what’s new with Samsung

The app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy