Gang Member Arrested for Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public

On Friday, August 13, 2021, Marquese Shavel Palmer, age 29, of Claxton, Evans County, was arrested following a drug investigation initiated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO). The Evans County Sheriff’s Office and the Claxton Police Department assisted the GBI-SRDEO. Two simultaneous search warrants were served at 2141 Weinnmeir Drive and 2133 Weinnmeir Drive in Claxton, Evans County, Georgia by the GBI-SRDEO, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, Evans County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Community Supervision, and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) K-9 Unit. During this investigation, agents seized one firearm, approximately 7 ounces of suspected marijuana, pills, and money.
Comments / 0