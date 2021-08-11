Gang Member Arrested for Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public

At about 4:04 PM on Friday August 6, 2021, officers assigned to the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Maliek Palmer-Robinson, 21, of Norwood on firearm related charges following an investigation in the area of 25 Wainwright Street in Dorchester. The officers were aware that the suspect was in possession of an illegal firearm when they located him standing with a group of individuals. The suspect was placed in custody without incident after officers recovered a loaded .40 caliber XD-40 Springfield Armory handgun fitted with a laser sight which had been discarded by the suspect as the officers approached.