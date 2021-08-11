Perform at the Inspiration Corner Open Mic

I know about stage fright. On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the worst, where you actually can’t perform, I was a 9.5. It’s hard to believe I’m the same person who’s performed at countless gigs, and sang and played in real time on live network television. How did I get here? To see my journey and how I did it, read on, below. The good news is that if I can perform music in front of masses of people now, anybody can do anything!