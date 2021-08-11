Perform at the Inspiration Corner Open Mic
Inspiration Corner happens on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month and runs from 8pm to 10pm (GMT) Inspiration Corner is a free Zoom event for anyone with an interest in performing music, poetry, prose or comedy. It is an inclusive event, open to anyone who feels inspired to perform, whatever their standard or experience. It provides an opportunity for people to share their work and gain confidence as performers in a positive, encouraging environment.www.musicconnection.com
