Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Oscars 2022: Best Actor Predictions

By Anne Thompson
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahQJJ_0bOmwM5g00

The fall schedule is packed with returning Oscar perennials, and some have more than one movie vying for awards attention due to pandemic delays and a now-crammed release schedule. And while usually one performance will come out ahead of the other, upcoming festival and critical reception may also move some actors from lead to supporting or vice versa. It’s early days.

Trying for another win are Denzel Washington (“Glory,” “Training Day”), who returns to Shakespeare in the title role in Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (A24); Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), who goes on the road in Mike Mill’s “C’mon, C’mon” (A24); Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”) as a scientist in Adam McKay’s comet comedy “Don’t Look Up” (December 22, Netflix); Sean Penn (“Mystic River,” “Milk”), who stars opposite daughter Dylan in Cannes debut “Flag Day” (MGM/UA); Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”) as Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” (undated, Amazon Studios); and Benicio del Toro (“Traffic”), who pops out of the ensemble in Wes Anderson’s omnibus movie “The French Dispatch” (October 8, Searchlight).

Shooting for an Oscar win after several acting bids are Clint Eastwood as an older man on a Mexico mission in “Cry Macho” (September 17, Warner Bros.), Will Smith as tennis coach to daughter prodigies Serena and Venus Williams in “King Richard” (November 19, Warner Bros.), Bradley Cooper as a conman in Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight) and a film producer in Paul Thomas Anderson’s untitled 70s comedy (November 26, MGM/UA), Matt Damon as a Oklahoma roughneck in Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater” (July 30, Focus), and a knight fighting for his wife’s honor against two-time nominee Adam Driver in Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” (October 15, Disney). (Will one of them go supporting?)

Driver also stars in Scott’s other movie, ’70s fashion family saga “House of Gucci” (November 24, MGM/UA), and will earn actors’ respect for his bravura singing role as a dastardly comedian in his third movie, Leos Carax’s Sparks musical “Annette” (Amazon), which opened Cannes but will likely fade from view by Oscar time.

Trying for a second nod are Michael Keaton (“Birdman”), whose post-9/11 drama “Worth” (September 3, Netflix) debuted at Sundance 2020; Steven Yeun (“Minari”), who stars in Stephen Karam’s movie adaptation of his Broadway family drama “The Humans” (undated, A24); Andrew Garfield (“Hacksaw Ridge”) as a composer seeking his big break in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s adaptation of Jonathan Larson musical “Tick, Tick…Boom!” (November 12, Netflix); Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Imitation Game”) as a surly rancher in Jane Campion Western “The Power of the Dog” (undated,Netflix), a more likely contender than his other period movie “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” (undated, Amazon Studios); Jake Gyllenhaal (“Brokeback Mountain”) as a lonely police dispatcher on the phone in Antoine Fuqua’s “The Guilty” (undated, Netflix); and Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”) as young scion Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s sprawling space epic “Dune” (October 22, Warner Bros.).

And aiming for their first go-round are Tye Sheridan as a fatherless child in George Clooney’s adaptation of Long Island memoir “The Tender Bar” (Amazon), Peter Dinklage in the title role in Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” (December 25, MGM/UA); Cannes Best Actor -winner Caleb Landry Jones in Justin Kurzel’s 1996 massacre drama “Nitram” (which needs a stateside distributor); Clifton Collins, Jr. as a man fighting his age in Sundance premiere “Jockey” (Sony Pictures Classics); Daniel Craig, making his last outing as James Bond in Cary Fukunaga’s “No Time to Die” (October 1, MGM/UA); Jonathan Majors, who pops out of the Western ensemble in London Film festival opener “The Harder They Fall” (October 29, Netflix); and two singer-dancer leading men, Anthony Ramos in Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Miranda musical “In the Heights” (Warner Bros.) and Ansel Elgort in Steven Spielberg’s musical remake “West Side Story” (December 10, Disney), who will have to manage an old sexual harassment accusation.

Everything has to go right before these actors land a coveted leading man Oscar slot. Contenders are listed in alphabetical order. No one will be deemed a frontrunner until I’ve seen the film.

Frontrunners
Clifton Collins, Jr. (“Jockey”)
Matt Damon (“Stillwater”)
Benicio del Toro (“The French Dispatch”)
Sean Penn (“Flag Day”)
Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”)

Contenders
Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
Bradley Cooper (“Nightmare Alley”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
Matt Damon (“The Last Duel”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)
Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)
Adam Driver (“House of Gucci”)
Clint Eastwood (“Cry Macho”)
Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”)
Michael Keaton (“Worth”)
Joaquin Phoenix (“C’mon, C’mon”)
Will Smith (“King Richard”)
Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Long Shots
Timothée Chalamet (“Dune”)
Daniel Craig (“No Time to Die”)
Adam Driver (“Annette”)
Ansel Elgort (“West Side Story”)
Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”)
Caleb Landry Jones (“Nitram”)
Jonathan Majors (“The Harder They Fall”)
Josh O’Connor (“Mothering Sunday”)
Steven Yeun (“The Humans”)

Comments / 0

IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clooney
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Birdman
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Ansel Elgort
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Joe Wright
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desi#Amazon Studios#Warner Bros Rrb#Mgm Ua Rrb#Minari#Sony Pictures Classics#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s been a long time since Hollywood viewed the Western as a hot commodity, so it was only fitting that someone with such a love of cinema history, the genre itself and its spaghetti variant would come along to deliver the best oater the business had seen in a long time.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dave Bautista Had A Savage Response To Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Wrestler-turned-actor-turned-all-around-superstar Dave Bautista isn’t afraid to make some noise. Whether it’s hitting back or cracking jokes, the Guardians of the Galaxy star knows how to make an impact and tweets with savage lethality. Which makes his response to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit all the more hilarious, as he suggests that if Disney had given Drax a little more love instead, none of this would have happened.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Brendan Fraser Joins Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Movie

People love Brendan Fraser, even though he hasn’t been spending anywhere near as much time in the public eye as he used to, due to some well-publicized personal and professional issues, but that hasn’t stopped him trending on social media more than once for no other reason than the fact everybody thinks he’s great.
Moviesfilm-book.com

Antonio Banderas Added to Cast of Fifth INDIANA JONES Film

Antonio Banderas Joins New Indiana Jones Film’s Cast. Screen veteran Antonio Banderas has been added to the cast of the new upcoming Indiana Jones picture. Recent Oscar-nominee Antonio Banderas has signed on to co-star opposite Harrison Ford in the long-awaited next installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. Banderas has been...
Movieslwlies.com

Brendan Fraser has joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s upcoming western

Everyone loves a Hollywood comeback story, and Brendan Fraser has given us one that keeps getting better and better. Earlier this year, he delivered some fine work for Steven Soderbergh in No Sudden Move, and now he’s landed another choice gig with a treasure of the American cinema. Martin Scorsese...
TV ShowsPosted by
Distractify

Michael Keaton Praises the "Beauty of Television" Ahead of 'Dopesick' Premiere

Oscar-winning actor Michael Keaton is in good company when it comes to the Hollywood elite who have made the jump from movies to television. Nicole Kidman has recently starred in three TV shows (Big Little Lies, The Undoing, and the upcoming series Nine Perfect Strangers) while Kate Winslet already has award-season buzz around her performance in HBO's Mare of Easttown. And then there is Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Anthony Hopkins... the list goes on and on.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Margot Robbie Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Like almost every notable Australian star to have made the jump to Hollywood before her, Margot Robbie got her start in either Neighbours or Home and Away. Funnily enough, having played Donna Freedman in 353 episodes of the latter, she went off to America and instantly landed a plum supporting role as Leonardo DiCaprio’s wife in The Wolf of Wall Street.
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Will Denzel Washington’s treacherous Shakespearean role finally bring him into the three-Oscar club?

Over the course of his trailblazing career, Denzel Washington became the first Black actor ever to win two competitive Oscars (for “Glory” and “Training Day”) as well as the most nominated Black actor in history with eight bids to date (plus a ninth for producing the Best Picture-nominated “Fences”). But there is history yet to be made. He probably came tantalizingly close to winning his third Oscar for “Fences” (Casey Affleck took that trophy instead for “Manchester by the Sea”), but he could finally become the first Black actor to join the triple winners club this year with “The Tragedy...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Phillip Noyce Joins Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper And Other Stars In Immunotherapy Petition

Phillip Noyce, director of such films as Dead Calm, Patriot Games, Rabbit-Proof Fence, The Quiet American, and Salt, has joined twenty other Hollywood notables in signing a petition asking for more funding and access for immunotherapy treatments.  The Petition for Briggs for Curative Immunotherapies for All drive is being spearheaded by writer-actor-director Paul Sanderson. He lost his wife, Briggs, to cancer. Stars who’ve signed the petition include Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, and Naomi Watts. Documentary director Ken Burns, Meredith Vieira, Billie Jean King, Alan Rickman, Susan Sarandon and Jimmy Smits have also added their names. 
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Pulling Stellar Jake Gyllenhaal Movie in August

Netflix users only have a few days left to catch Nightcrawler, the critically acclaimed neo-noir starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The movie is leaving the streaming platform on Monday, Aug. 9. Nightcrawler hit theaters in September 2014, but it remains relevant as it focuses on a desperate journalist tracking down his next big story, no matter the cost.
Moviesb975.com

Lady Gaga reportedly replaced by Sanda Bullock in upcoming film

Remember that story late last year that Lady Gaga was in talks to join Brad Pitt in a movie called Bullet Train? Well, when the movie’s release date was announced not long ago, Gaga’s name wasn’t among the cast members listed. Now, we apparently know why. The website Collider, which...
MoviesVanity Fair

The Summer of the Oscar Dark Horse

As awards obsessives are always happy to remind us, late summer has been a valid launchpad for awards buzz for years—on Little Gold Men we like to call it “the Help slot,” an early August release date for a crowdpleaser with just enough prestige gloss to go all the way. It worked for Julie & Julia and even Hell or High Water; you really never know just how far a summer movie can go.
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Lady Gaga will win Best Actress Oscar for ‘House of Gucci,’ say 41% of poll respondents — ‘Um, duh!’

The trailer for MGM’s “House of Gucci” was released last week, and based solely on that two-minute video a whopping 41% of our readers now think Lady Gaga will win the Oscar for Best Actress. “Um, duh! Gaga is one of Hollywood’s most UNDERRATED actresses,” voted this passionate group. A bigger selection of poll respondents — 51% — think she will be nominated “but won’t win.” Conversely, the remaining 8% of voters say she won’t be recognized at all because “that nom for ‘A Star Is Born’ was a fluke.” Ouch! Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott‘s period film, an...
MoviesMilitary.com

Marine Vet Adam Driver Teams With Lady Gaga to Tell a Shocking True Story

As we’re finally exiting the movies’ pandemic slowdown, Adam Driver has not one but two new movies directed by Ridley Scott coming to theaters this fall. “House of Gucci,” co-starring Lady Gaga, is set for a Thanksgiving theatrical release on Nov. 24, 2021. That’s in addition to the Oct. 25,...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tobey Maguire’s Best Movies Is Now On Netflix

Around the turn of the millennium, Tobey Maguire was widely lauded as one of the best young actors in the business, having gained strong notices for a wide array of performances in projects as different as coming-of-age drama This Boy’s Life, Ang Lee’s The Ice Storm, Woody Allen’s Deconstructing Harry, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, nostalgic fantasy Pleasantville, Academy Award winning drama The Cider House Rules, revisionist Western Ride with the Devil, and dramatic comedy Wonder Boys.

Comments / 0

Community Policy