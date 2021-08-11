Police investigating after pedestrian killed in Cleveland

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous, unrelated story.

Cleveland Police are investigating after a 66-year-old man was hit and killed by a car Tuesday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. near Kinsman Rd. and E. 93rd St. Police say a 66-year-old man walked into the westbound lanes of the road and went up to a stopped RTA bus. The man tried to get on the bus, but was not able to, so without looking, police say he walked into the other lanes.

Police say the car, a 2021 Kia Forte driven by a 21-year-old man, hit the 66-year-old pedestrian. The 66-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately available.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player below is from a previous, unrelated story.