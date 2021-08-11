Cancel
Energy Industry

Lithium's market value will triple if U.S. hits 50% EV goal by 2030 - Bank of America

By Neils Christensen
kitco.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a recent report, analysts at the Bank of America noted that the lithium market is on its...

