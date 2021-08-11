Cancel
Connecticut State

Connecticut Lottery To Announce Its Selection Of Sports Betting Partner On August 12

By Heather Fletcher
onlinepokerreport.com
 7 days ago

This is a developing story that will be updated. The Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) has made its selection of a sports betting partner. However, it’s holding off on officially announcing which of many companies interested in being the lottery’s “sports betting solution and services” partner it has chosen. It will reveal its choice tomorrow during a Zoom press conference.

