Connecticut Lottery To Announce Its Selection Of Sports Betting Partner On August 12
This is a developing story that will be updated. The Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) has made its selection of a sports betting partner. However, it’s holding off on officially announcing which of many companies interested in being the lottery’s “sports betting solution and services” partner it has chosen. It will reveal its choice tomorrow during a Zoom press conference.www.onlinepokerreport.com
Comments / 0