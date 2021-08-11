Nintendo Switch Surprises Fans With 7 Stealth Releases

The Nintendo Switch is a versatile console, with the ability to play it docked, handheld, or in tabletop mode, and with that level of versatility comes an absolute barrage of Nintendo Switch accessories designed to make the experience even better. The Switch is great on its own, especially for the relatively low price tag compared to other consoles on the market, but it has a number of shortcomings that players often complain about, including the lack of a traditional D-pad, the inability to connect Bluetooth headsets to it directly, and the generally uncomfortable experience of playing it handheld. That's where Switch accessories can make a huge difference, with brands like Orzly, PowerA, Hori, 8BitDo, and more offering a slew of products to meet Switch users' needs. From Switch carrying cases and screen protectors to Bluetooth adapters, controllers, and grips, there are some fantastic and affordable Switch accessories out there for practically every situation.