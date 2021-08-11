Coping with Financial Stress

People always think about money when they’re feeling overwhelmed, and it’s no surprise considering the economy. However, there are plenty of ways to ease your worries and regain control over your finances during these challenging times by using some tried-and-true tricks that have been around for years. For example, you can create a budget, so you know how much is coming in at any given time – as well as what needs to be paid out each month or week; this will help keep things running smoothly even if something unexpected comes up like an emergency trip home from school on Thanksgiving break!