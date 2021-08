We went to The Dalles this week, Hubby and I, and while there I picked up a white board calendar. This one isn’t as big as the one that helped our family navigate high school. (It was a standing joke in our house that if an event wasn’t on the calendar, it didn’t exist.) It doesn’t have the extra cork board at the bottom or the extra space on the right to write in lists. This white board blank calendar is bare bones, only enough room for the ‘day’ boxes; that’s it. And it is perfect for what I want and need.