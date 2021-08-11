The Hartford delays return to office, says more employees will transition to hybrid schedule

The Hartford is joining the ranks of major employers postponing their return-to-office plans in light of the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. In a statement released Wednesday afternoon to the Hartford Business Journal, Matthew Sturdevant, a spokesman for the insurer, said an early fall return-to-work target date, Oct. 4, would be pushed out indefinitely. Company officials “will determine return timing when it is prudent to do so, based on guidance from public health experts at all levels of government,” Sturdevant said.