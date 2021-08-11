When Warrant’s Jani Lane Left Behind a Complicated Legacy
When former Warrant singer Jani Lane died on Aug. 11, 2011, at the age of 47, he left behind a complicated musical legacy that he himself repeatedly disavowed. But the singer's reputation as a hard-partying purveyor of cock-rock belied a smart, genre-spanning catalog of music that outclassed most of Warrant’s Sunset Strip contemporaries and established Lane as one of the era’s most sophisticated songwriters — while also hinting at the anguish constantly threatening to pierce his cheery, irreverent facade.classicrock1051.com
