When Warrant’s Jani Lane Left Behind a Complicated Legacy

By Bryan Rolli
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 7 days ago
When former Warrant singer Jani Lane died on Aug. 11, 2011, at the age of 47, he left behind a complicated musical legacy that he himself repeatedly disavowed. But the singer's reputation as a hard-partying purveyor of cock-rock belied a smart, genre-spanning catalog of music that outclassed most of Warrant’s Sunset Strip contemporaries and established Lane as one of the era’s most sophisticated songwriters — while also hinting at the anguish constantly threatening to pierce his cheery, irreverent facade.

