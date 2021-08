New York state and the District of Columbia on Monday announced vaccine mandates for health-care workers as the delta variant continues to drive up coronavirus cases nationwide. In New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said the state needs health-care workers to "lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine." In D.C., Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said the measure was "necessary for us to ensure that we're creating safe environments in our health-care facilities."