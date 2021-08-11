Cancel
Quarterbacks McCarron, Franks likely to split Falcons’ exhibition opener

By D. Orlando Ledbetter
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 7 days ago
The Falcons likely will follow the lead of the Cowboys and Steelers, who didn’t play their starting quarterbacks in their exhibition opener Thursday in Canton, Ohio. Dallas’ Dak Prescott didn’t play after suffering a strained shoulder, while Pittsburgh held out Ben Roethlisberger. There is no reason to play a seasoned veteran in Matt Ryan, who will get some action in the joint practice with Miami next week.

