Commentary: Educators bear brunt of anti-masker wrath

NEW ALBANY, INDIANA — My mom is the model Indiana educator. Elaine Murphy spent her entire career working for one school corporation, serving as a teacher, counselor and administrator for more than three decades. Her unfettered devotion to the children of my hometown earned her heaps of praise as well as awards from local and state organizations. She continued to advocate for other people’s children following her retirement by winning a school board seat and serving as the group’s president since 2019.