Both Cam Newton and Jones are expected to play in Thursday night's preseason opener against Washington, ESPNs Mike Reiss reports. It's uncertain how much work each of the team's top two QBs will see in the contest, but Reiss notes that given that coach Bill Belichick has previously indicated that Newton is the team's starting quarterback for now, it seems likely he'll take initial snaps Thursday. In any case, this remains a job competition worth monitoring, with Jones still having some time to gain ground, or even supplant Newton in advance of Week 1.