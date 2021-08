The Latin American Film industry can certainly hold its own alongside the US, China and India. Find out what the state of film-making is like these days. Encompassing mainly Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, the South American film industry, more often referred to as Latin American cinema, has enjoyed a long and prosperous journey. The past few decades have really seen a boom in the Latin American film industry, not just pertaining to quality or a wider distribution in terms of a global audience, but also with regards to fiscal incentives that some of the countries offer, thus making Latin America an appealing destination to international film makers. The South American continent plays host to a slew of industry events, film festivals and film markets.