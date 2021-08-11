Acalabrutinib Induces Durable Disease Control in Frontline CLL at 4 Years

Experts discuss factors and approaches to consider if choosing between a BTKi-based and BCL2i-based regimen for frontline therapy in CLL. Kirollos S. Hanna, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP: Dr Weis, I would love to hear from you about when you’re picking therapy. We talked a little about the ambiguity of BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor] versus BTK plus anti-CD20 [monoclonal antibody]. Now, what about BTK versus BCL2? How are you treating MRD [minimal residual disease] negativity? What do you see in the literature and in your clinical practice in terms of picking one regimen over the other? I would love to see what you guys are doing up there in New York.