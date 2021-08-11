Cancel
Eugene, OR

Acalabrutinib Induces Durable Disease Control in Frontline CLL at 4 Years

By OncLive Staff
onclive.com
 7 days ago

Acalabrutinib, alone or in combination with obinutuzumab, demonstrated superior efficacy and an acceptable safety profile in patients with treatment-naïve chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Acalabrutinib (Calquence), alone or in combination with obinutuzumab (Gazyva), demonstrated superior efficacy and an acceptable safety profile in patients with treatment-naïve chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to long-term...

