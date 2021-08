Heather Itzla was appalled at the amount of school supplies she would buy her kids, only to have them tossed in the trash at the end of the year. “We’re training kids in kindergarten through college to consume disposables without a second thought, and the consequences are here forever,” she says. That’s why she and Nikki Kozlowski founded San Anselmo-based Wisdom Supply Co., which makes reusable, repairable and fully recyclable supplies from notebooks to binders. Zero-waste school supply kit: $29.95. wisdomsupplyco.com.