Dr. Thompson on the Evolving Role of MRD Testing in CLL

By Meghan Thompson, MD
 7 days ago

Meghan Thompson, MD, discusses the evolving role of minimal residual disease testing in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Meghan Thompson, MD, third-year fellow, Hematology and Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses the evolving role of minimal residual disease (MRD) testing in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The role of MRD testing...

#Cll#Md#Mrd
