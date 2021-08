Dr. Slovin on Considerations for Treatment Selection in Nonmetastatic CRPC

Insights on how to approach an acute lymphocytic leukemia patient who is MRD positive after induction therapy. Ibrahim Aldoss, MD: One interesting question, James and it's very debatable still. Is someone with persistent MRD [minimal residual disease] and, let's say, after consolidation only MRD, and they get blinatumomab and given the reason they fell under longer follow-up from the BLAST study, where they compared patients who went to transplant versus no transplant, what's your approach at this time? Let's say that they still have persistent MRD after consolidation. You give blinatumomab. They become MRD-negative. Are you using the blinatumomab as a definitive therapy or more bridge for transplant in this setting?