New York City, NY

Hochul says she's ready to lead following Cuomo's exit

By WRVO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday she was prepared to lead after Gov. Andrew Cuomo steps down. Hochul, who is set to take the reins of power in 13 days, gave her first public remarks a day after Cuomo’s announcement that he would step down rather than face a likely impeachment trial over allegations that he sexually harassed several women, including one who accused him of groping her breast.

