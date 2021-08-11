Cancel
Family Feud Podcast: Initial thoughts and takes from the start of USC's fall camp

By Keely Eure
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe podcasting trio of Shotgun Spratling, Keely Eure and Chris Treviño are back for another episode of the Family Feud Podcast. In this week's episode, the Feuders share their first impressions of USC's 2021 fall camp and break down their initial takes from just three days of practice. And, as always, the podcasting trio answers all of your tweets, emails and voicemails. Thank you to everyone who contributes to the Family Feud Mailbag!

