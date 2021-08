They say that viewership of the Tokyo Olympics was down from years past. I don't know who "they" are. I was glued to my TV watching all sorts of different events from this past Olympics. I was fascinated at how many sports I could watch on streaming services like Hulu, that I had never witnessed before. As a Montana boy, I was watching both the Men and Women's trap shooting, archery and air rifle matches. I also witnessed the debut of skateboarding to the Olympics. Some pretty cool events went down in Japan. But, when it comes to really engulfing yourself into the Olympics, its a "you had to be there" kind of experience.