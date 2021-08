HOLYOKE – Two Holyoke organizations are teaming up to host a COVID-19 Freedom Walk and Roll 5K on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Director of Community Engagement for OneHolyoke CDC Nayroby Rosa-Soriano said the idea for the event, which is a collaborative effort with the Homework House, was to provide the community with a way to demonstrate how the pandemic has impacted those in the city. “We initiated this event because we wanted to provide something to the community that really addressed a lot of the experiences that folks have had with COVID[-19],” she said.