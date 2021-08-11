Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Here's what's getting more expensive

By CNN
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Though the pace of consumer price inflation slowed in July, prices continue to rise as the economy recovers from the pandemic. CNN’s Matt Egan reports on what’s getting more expensive.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

CNN

CNN

620K+
Followers
92K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
EconomyCNN

Tencent profits jump nearly 30% as China continues historic tech crackdown

New Delhi CNN Business — Tencent reported a 29% rise in second-quarter profit, even as Beijing expands its scrutiny of the private sector. The Chinese gaming and social media giant said Wednesday that revenue jumped 20% to 138.3 billion yuan ($21.3 billion) for the three months ended June, compared to the same period last year, while profit rose to 42.6 billion yuan ($6.6 billion).
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Ron DeSantis has no idea what he's talking about

(CNN) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has made a name for himself within the national Republican Party by spouting science-free statements about Covid-19 and its impact on his state of Florida. Witness DeSantis on Wednesday about masking:. "Politicians want to force you to cover your face as a way for them...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland, don't prosecute Donald Trump

(CNN) — Did Donald Trump commit federal crimes in his final, desperate attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election?. The latest revelations about Trump's final days in office demonstrate that his behavior was, at a minimum, outrageous. He pressured his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to open an investigation of purported fraud in the vote count in Georgia, even though there was no evidence of such wrongdoing. In one call, Trump apparently directed Rosen to "just say the election was corrupt, [and] leave the rest to me."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The titanic hubris of Lindsey Graham

(CNN) — Sen. Lindsey Graham thinks pretty highly of himself. So highly, in fact, that the following two paragraphs were written about him in a lengthy New York Times profile over the weekend:. "He alone can fix the former president, he believes, and make him a unifying figure for Republicans...
CarsCNN

Nissan unveils a new retro-styled Z sports car

(CNN) — Nissan unveiled the redesigned 2023 Nissan Z sports car Tuesday night, a somewhat retro-styled model the company hopes will continue the brand's turnaround after the turmoil of the last few years. Nissan had been dealing with struggling sales due to an aging lineup and the arrest of its...
Visual ArtCNN

Thieves attempt to steal $1.4M Monet painting in botched museum raid

Two men attempted to steal a prized Claude Monet painting from a museum in the Netherlands, though the robbery was foiled and the suspects fled empty-handed, according to Dutch police. Gunshots were fired during the botched raid at the Zaans Museum in Zaandam, just north of Amsterdam, though nobody was...
CelebritiesCNN

This is everything you need to transition back into the office

Your transition back into the office may be imminent — if it hasn’t already happened for you and your employer. However, at this point, returning to the office may mean you have to reacclimate yourself with what it means to actually work there. This means considering your commute, what to wear, what to bring with you and how to make sure you’re comfortable being there all day — let alone figuring out how to make small talk again.
Public SafetyCNN

Three former Netflix engineers charged with insider trading

New York CNN Business — Three former Netflix engineers and two of their associates have been charged with illegally profiting more than $3 million in a long-running insider trading scheme, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday. The SEC complaint said that the person at the center of the scheme,...
BusinessCNN

One million vacancies and soaring wages fuel UK inflation fears

London CNN Business — Job vacancies in the United Kingdom hit a record high last month and wages soared by 7.4% between April and June, adding to fears of a prolonged period of rising prices as companies pass on higher costs to consumers. The strong recovery in the labor market...
POTUSCNN

Facebook takes action against 'disinformation dozen' after White House pressure

(CNN Business) — Facebook on Wednesday announced that it had taken action against the so-called "disinformation dozen," one month after the White House singled out the twelve people and argued that they were responsible for a majority of coronavirus misinformation. In making the announcement, Monika Bickert, vice president of content...
EconomyCNN

China tech stocks plunge again as regulators unveil new antitrust rules

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China's biggest tech companies lost more than $50 billion in market value Tuesday after the government proposed sweeping new rules to further curb anti-competitive behavior among big internet firms. The rules announced Tuesday would forbid business operators from faking statistics or information about their product...

Comments / 1

Community Policy