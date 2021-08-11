Cancel
Nirmata Raises $4M in Pre-Series A Funding to Capitalize on the Full Potential of Kubernetes Native Policy Management, Kyverno

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Nirmata, the software solutions provider for governance, compliance, security, and automation of production Kubernetes workloads and clusters, and creators of Kyverno, the leading policy engine designed for Kubernetes, today announced it has raised $4.0 million in pre-series A funding to further accelerate the growth of Kyverno. The new investment was led by Z5 Capital with participation from Uncorrelated Ventures, Samsung Next, Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV) and angel investors Saqib Syed and BV Jagadeesh.

