Littlefield, TX

JUANITA LONGORIA

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuanita Longoria, 95 of Littlefield passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. She was born Nov. 27, 1925 in Devine, TX to Jose Lonzano and Josephina (Cordavo) Lonzano. Juanita married Ysabel Longoria, Sr. in 1944 in Lubbock, TX. Together they raised 13 children. She was a hard worker, and spent many years chopping weeds in the fields and planting onions. She enjoyed playing Bingo and working in her yard. She was a Catholic and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

