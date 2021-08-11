Cancel
Anton, TX

A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT

lambcountyleadernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT occurred on U.S. 84 near the 294-mile marker near Anton at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. According to a report from DPS Officer Johnny Bures, the truck-tractor pulling a semi-trailer, driven by James Walter, 50, of Lubbock, collided with a passenger vehicle, driven by Gabriela Montes, 19, of Santa Fe, N.M. Both of the vehicles were traveling Southeast on U.S. 84: the passenger vehicle in the left lane, passing the truck, which was in the right lane of the highway. The truck drifted off of the right side of the roadway and into the barrow ditch, when the truck driver overcorrected to the left and began to swerve into the path of the passenger car. The report states that Montes braked to avoid colliding with the truck, and both vehicles traveled across the center median and into a ravine. The car was heavily damaged, with the left front tire twisted outward, but Montes was not injured. The truck driver, James Walter, was transported by ambulance to Lamb Healthcare Center in Littlefield for treatment of injuries sustained.

www.lambcountyleadernews.com

