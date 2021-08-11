Weed Genomics Consortium Accelerates Genetic Sequencing of Weeds, Launches Conference & Training Workshops

A team from Poland, Germany, Austria, and the US provides genetic evidence linking recently discovered remains at a World War II-era death camp in Poland to individuals with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry. With targeted mitochondrial DNA sequencing, Y chromosomal marker analyses, and phylogenetics, the researchers assessed remains from 10 male individuals found during a 2013 archeological search of the Sobibór camp. "Based on the archaeological analysis of the burials and information gathered by local historians, it was initially assumed that these remains may have belonged to a group of Polish partisans, who were killed in the 1950s by the communist government and buried secretly in that area," they write. But based on mitochondrial haplogroup analyses and comparisons to available mitogenome data for hundreds of individuals from Polish or Ashkenazi Jewish populations, the authors found that the individuals came from a Jewish population, which the researchers say led to traditional Jewish burials for the victims.