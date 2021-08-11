Weed Genomics Consortium Accelerates Genetic Sequencing of Weeds, Launches Conference & Training Workshops
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Today the International Weed Genomics Consortium (IWGC) announced a new multipronged initiative to advance the genetic sequencing of the world’s most troublesome weeds. The organization is genetically sequencing 10 new weed genomes and is hosting an international conference and training workshops focused on weed genomics. Members of the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) are among the broad global community of experts involved in the effort.www.sfgate.com
