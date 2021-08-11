American International College to Offer Two Cannabis Programs Online - Graduate Degree in Cannabis Science and Commerce and Micro-Emerging Markets: Cannabis Certificate

All CSi-EDP Project Assignments Based on Project Valuations and $CSI Crypto Valuations. Amsterdam, Netherlands, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cannabis Science Inc., formerly known as (CBIS) per its previous trading history on the OTC Markets Exchange, is very pleased to announce it has just successfully launched its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin, Utility for CSi-EDP project asset valuation, revenue tracking, and dividend disbursements. As well, the CSi-EDP will use the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for several of its transaction-based products and services. Each Cannabis Science CSi-EDP product and or service assigned will become a part of the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin investment banking and economic development ecosystem, thus multiplying the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin value and International reach!