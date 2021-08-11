Cancel
Aravo Positioned as Category Leader in 2021 Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for 3PRM Solutions

SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThird consecutive appearance as a Category Leader validates completeness of Aravo offering and market potential. Aravo, the leading provider of intelligent automation for third-party risk and performance management, today announced that, for the third time in a row, Chartis Research has named the company a Category Leader in its RiskTech Quadrant for Third-Party Risk Management (3PRM) Solutions. Category Leaders combine depth and breadth of functionality, technology, and content with the required organizational characteristics to capture significant share in their market.

Distribution Software Market 2021-2025: Dominant Market Positions To Be Attained By Acumatica Inc. And ADS Solutions Corp. | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global distribution software market size is expected to grow by USD 1.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.26% during the forecast period. Acumatica Inc.(US) , ADS Solutions Corp.(US) , Archon Systems Inc.( Canada) , Blue Link Associates Ltd.( Canada) , Blue Yonder Group Inc.(US) , Cadre Technologies Inc.(US) , Data-Basics Inc.(US) , Distribution One(US) , ECOUNT Inc.(US) , and Epicor Software Corp.(US) will emerge as the key dominant distribution software market participants.
Softwareaithority.com

SolarWinds Enables DataOps For All With Free DBA xPress Tool

DBA xPress Automates Data and Schema Comparisons, Making DataOps Adoption and Microsoft SQL Server Cloud Migrations Easier for All Data Pros. SolarWinds (SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced its SolarWinds® DBA xPress product is now available as a free tool. For data professionals who need to understand how a data environment is visually structured, DBA xPress intuitively helps compare, synchronize, script, and navigate data and schemas, enabling data pros to more seamlessly adopt DataOps, automate releases and simplify Microsoft® SQL Server® cloud migrations at no cost.

