Aravo Positioned as Category Leader in 2021 Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for 3PRM Solutions

EDINA, Minn. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. As companies worldwide learn to manage workloads and workforces in a remote environment -- digital services companies, in particular, are tasked with helping teams find the balance, while ensuring they also have an accurate understanding of the health of the business. A recent Parallax survey of digital services companies found that nearly 40 percent say their biggest challenge in operating a services-based business is keeping employees engaged, while one in three say understanding profitability of accounts is the most challenging. Parallax, provider of business insights that empower digital services companies to forecast with confidence, is committed to helping digital agencies and tech consultancies gain a more complete picture of resources and profitability and has secured $7MM in Series A Financing to help broaden availability of its platform. The funding round was led by Grotech Ventures with participation from Matchstick Ventures and Rally Ventures and will be used to ensure Parallax can support the ever-changing needs of digital services companies by continuing to innovate its platform, while also adding talent to keep up with demand.