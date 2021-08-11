The 15 Best Tech House Tracks of July 2021

Hi subduxtion, tell us a little bit about yourself? (Name, age, where you’re from, what you do, etc.) My name is Christopher Gilmore and I’m originally from Los Angeles, CA. I now live in Kansas City, MO. I am a musician and producer/remixer. I started using the name subduxtion in 2007, when I was living in Chicago, IL. The original sound of subduxtion would best be described as Dark-Step. It was darker, heavier beats mixed with the sonics of dark-ambient. After releasing one EP, a few remixes, and several compilation appearances I put the name/project on hiatus. In 2017 I revived the name and began releasing new music. Since reviving the name I’ve released several singles, EPs, and remixes. Some of the labels that I’ve done releases with include – Milligrid Records (US), Zero Signal Records (JP), High-Pressure Systems (UK), and I&W Music (US).