Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

NEW YORK (SNN-TV) - Earlier today the Associated Press released their preseason top 25 poll. The Florida Gators come in at number thirteen on the list, just ahead of in state cohort, University of Miami. The defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide enter the 2021 season in the same positioning in which they finished the 2020 season – number one in the AP top 25. With the college football season beginning in less than two weeks, Alabama is clearly projected as the top team in the nation once again, receiving 47 of 62 first-place votes in the preseason college football rankings. It should come as no surprise that national powers Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia fill out the rest of the top five.
