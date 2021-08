It has always been something of a moderate curiosity to me that despite the fact that Noctua is widely considered to be one of (if not the) market leaders in terms of air cooling solutions, so far there have been very few manufacturers who have wanted to do a collaborative deal with them. – Following a brand new EEC product listing submission, however, it seems that, at least in theory, ASUS and Noctua might be set to shortly confirm a new partnership with the release of upcoming ASUS powered, and presumably Noctua cooled, custom Nvidia 30XX graphics cards!