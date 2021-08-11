Expansion in the works at Cherokee Memorial

Lodi’s Cherokee Memorial announced expansion plans on Tuesday that include the construction of a new funeral home and administrative offices on the grounds of Cherokee Memorial Park.

The construction project has been years in the making and will feature new visitation rooms, an on-site flower shop, offices, and a newly reimagined “Memory Store,” featuring a wide selection of caskets, urns, vaults and memorial markers.

“Cherokee Memorial has long served families experiencing a loss with respect and honor,” President Walt Scheffer said. “When the funeral home and administration building is complete, Cherokee Memorial will be the largest funeral and cemetery facility in the San Joaquin Valley, serving all your family’s needs all in one location.”

Construction at Cherokee Memorial is already underway at the Sierra View Mausoleum, with the final wing of above-ground crypts being built. This fourth and final phase of construction will feature a two-story waterfall and two tranquil streams.

The new funeral home and administrative building is expected to be open to serve families in October of 2022.

Groundbreaking ceremonies will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at 14165 N. Beckman Road.