Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lodi, CA

Expansion in the works at Cherokee Memorial

By News-Sentinel Staff
Posted by 
Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel
 7 days ago

Lodi’s Cherokee Memorial announced expansion plans on Tuesday that include the construction of a new funeral home and administrative offices on the grounds of Cherokee Memorial Park.

The construction project has been years in the making and will feature new visitation rooms, an on-site flower shop, offices, and a newly reimagined “Memory Store,” featuring a wide selection of caskets, urns, vaults and memorial markers.

“Cherokee Memorial has long served families experiencing a loss with respect and honor,” President Walt Scheffer said. “When the funeral home and administration building is complete, Cherokee Memorial will be the largest funeral and cemetery facility in the San Joaquin Valley, serving all your family’s needs all in one location.”

Construction at Cherokee Memorial is already underway at the Sierra View Mausoleum, with the final wing of above-ground crypts being built. This fourth and final phase of construction will feature a two-story waterfall and two tranquil streams.

The new funeral home and administrative building is expected to be open to serve families in October of 2022.

Groundbreaking ceremonies will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at 14165 N. Beckman Road.

Comments / 0

Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi, CA
1K+
Followers
35
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lodi News-Sentinel

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodi, CA
Lodi, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Cherokee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy