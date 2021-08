Debbie Davies' 1993 solo debut, Picture This (Blind Pig) came out on the heels of her time as second guitarist to the Master of the Telecaster himself, Albert Collins. From 1988 to 1991, she was a member of Collins’ band, the Icebreakers, and it doesn’t get much cooler than that. Debbie is still one of the most loved and respected members of the blues community. She plays electric guitar right – the way she learned from Albert and from so many other greats that she’s shared stages with.