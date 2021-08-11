Cancel
Money Laundering Thriving In Commercial Real Estate Outside Gateway Cities, Per Report

By Matthew Rothstein, Bisnow East Coast
Money laundering is a persistent problem in U.S. real estate, and one that involves the commercial side more and more. Between 2015 and 2020, more than $2.3B was illegally laundered through U.S. real estate transactions, according to a study of over 100 cases by economic integrity think tank Global Financial Accountability. More than 30% of the money in those cases was laundered through commercial real estate specifically.

www.bisnow.com

Bisnow

Bisnow

#Commercial Real Estate#Money Laundering#Anti Money Laundering#Gateway Cities#Gfi#Fincen#The Treasury Department#Congress#Cta
