Money Laundering Thriving In Commercial Real Estate Outside Gateway Cities, Per Report
Money laundering is a persistent problem in U.S. real estate, and one that involves the commercial side more and more. Between 2015 and 2020, more than $2.3B was illegally laundered through U.S. real estate transactions, according to a study of over 100 cases by economic integrity think tank Global Financial Accountability. More than 30% of the money in those cases was laundered through commercial real estate specifically.www.bisnow.com
