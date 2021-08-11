Money Laundering Thriving In Commercial Real Estate Outside Gateway Cities, Per Report

Despite some predictions to the contrary, the walkable, urban lifestyle is very much alive. Even though COVID-19 presented many challenges to cities, these markets are incredibly resilient and always seem to rebound after a crisis. For example, migration to New York City is growing twice as fast now as in 2019 and that is translating to more workers returning to the office. In fact, only 25 percent of managers and professional workers worked remotely during the month of July, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is the lowest number since May 2020. And despite concerns regarding the new Delta variant, many companies still plan to bring the majority of their employees back to the office in September.