Black Book: A Glimpse Into the Life of a Witch

The video game industry loves to focus on culturally-specific games, but many of them have been overdone. There are literally hundreds of games that focus on Japanese, European, American, and Nordic cultures, to the point where they have nearly worn out their welcome. Every once in while, you’ll get a game that focuses on less explored regions, such as Raji: An Ancient Epic, set in India, Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards, centered around Incan culture, or Someday You’ll Return, set in the mountains of the Czech Republic. They’re not all winners, but it’s still refreshing to play a game that gives a look into some relatively untapped regions and cultures. Black Book, from indie developer Morteshka, creators of The Mooseman, did exactly this when they created a game focused around 19th century Slavic folklore.