Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallatin County, MT

Cops & Courts: Profane man jailed on multiple charges

By KAREN E. DAVIS STAFF WRITER
Belgrade News
 7 days ago

This domestic assault started with a baseball bat to a home security system and ended up with the defendant in handcuffs. On Aug. 6, a Gallatin County deputy answered a call in Three Forks to find Steven Joseph Barnes III, 39, holding a baseball bat and standing by a broken security camera hanging by its wires off the side of a building. Barnes told the deputy he was upset about the alleged victim using the security camera to take pictures of him. The alleged victim was irritated that law enforcement had been called by a family member and she refused to cooperate.

www.belgrade-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belgrade, MT
Crime & Safety
Gallatin County, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Belgrade, MT
State
Colorado State
City
Three Forks, MT
County
Gallatin County, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#David Gregory#Murder#Cops Courts#N N N#Gmc#Big Sky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden says 'chaos' was unavoidable following Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden on Wednesday said the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan could not have been handled in a way that didn't lead to “chaos ensuing” in his first interview since the Taliban took control of the capital city of Kabul. “No, I don’t think it could have been handled...
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...
Posted by
Reuters

New Zealand identifies Delta outbreak origin as cases jump

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent returnee from Sydney. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy