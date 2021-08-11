Cops & Courts: Profane man jailed on multiple charges

This domestic assault started with a baseball bat to a home security system and ended up with the defendant in handcuffs. On Aug. 6, a Gallatin County deputy answered a call in Three Forks to find Steven Joseph Barnes III, 39, holding a baseball bat and standing by a broken security camera hanging by its wires off the side of a building. Barnes told the deputy he was upset about the alleged victim using the security camera to take pictures of him. The alleged victim was irritated that law enforcement had been called by a family member and she refused to cooperate.