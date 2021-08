*Note: This article was written by Global Health Corps (GHC) Fellow Charles Mwanje and was originally published in GHC’s publication AMPLIFY. When it comes to the expression of emotions, societal gender norms dictate that men refrain from doing so. For instance, from a young age in Buganda––the most dominant culture in Uganda––I was taught “omusajja takaaba” (a man never cries), regardless of the adversity. During punishment at school, a boy who cried was ridiculed, laughed at, or even called embarrassing names by peers. This mentality was carried with us into adulthood, which has greatly hindered free emotional expression. Patriarchal norms have conditioned men to suppress emotions because showcasing them is thought to be a sign of weakness.