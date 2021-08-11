Does the S Pen work on both of the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s displays?

If there would be such a thing as “the expected unexpected,” it could be defined by how Samsung married up the S Pen and the Galaxy Z Fold series. Following the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in August 2020 and the release of an S Pen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra in January, everyone expected the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to become the first in its series to support Samsung’s iconic input device. But not everyone was sure that Samsung’s foldable display has become strong enough to support the S Pen. However, Samsung certainly appears to have solved this puzzle, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G’s gorgeous 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display does indeed support the S Pen.