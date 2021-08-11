Want to get the most out of the new Galaxy Z Fold 3? Meet the Note Pack!
Samsung is well aware of the high entry barrier to foldable devices — after all, it’s Samsung who spent all that R&D money to develop foldable displays in the first place. Nevertheless, the company’s been working on lowering the price of foldables ever since the launch of the original Galaxy Fold. And with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung managed to bring the price down to $1,799 after shaving $200 off last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 price.www.sammobile.com
