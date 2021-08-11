Want to get the most out of the new Galaxy Z Fold 3? Meet the Note Pack!

We’re just a few days away from Samsung’s big 2021 foldables launch event. Yet we think we know everything about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 thanks to the large number of leaks that we’ve witnessed this summer. All the Fold 3 and Flip 3 rumors have already painted a great picture of Samsung’s new foldables. The devices are more exciting than ever, and Samsung is going out of its way to help you buy one. With five days to go until the August 11th launch event, the rumors aren’t done yet. The newest Galaxy Z Fold 3...