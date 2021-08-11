Cancel
Russell Cave National Monument Was Recently Named Alabama's Coolest National Park

There’s no denying that Alabama is an outdoor lover’s dream. After all, the Yellowhammer State is home to a variety of outdoor attractions, including some of the coolest in the nation. One of these is Russell Cave National Monument, which you can learn all about below.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1YaF_0bOmMZFL00
Russell Cave National Monument, which was established on May 11, 1961, is located off the beaten path in Bridgeport, Alabama. It's considered one of the nation's most unique archaeological sites.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfk49_0bOmMZFL00
Upon your arrival to this park, you'll reach the Gilbert Grosvenor Visitor Center. While at the visitor center, you'll be able to watch a park film, shop for souvenirs, and even explore a...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odpt1_0bOmMZFL00
...small museum, which features a variety of exhibits with information about the people who inhabited Russell Cave throughout four different anthropological time periods. You'll also get to view several artifacts, including arrowheads, fish hooks, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZb4i_0bOmMZFL00
Russell Cave National Monument's main feature is of course Russell Cave. With a mapped length of 7.2 miles, it's Alabama's third longest cave. It also contains the most thorough records of prehistoric culture in the Southeast.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsoGJ_0bOmMZFL00
The trail to reach Russell Cave, which was inhabited for more than 10,000 years, is a 1.1-mile loop trail. It has an easy rating and will take about an hour to finish. You can also skip the hike by accessing the trail from the Gilbert Grosvenor Visitor Center. From there, you can easily walk to the cave.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKSD3_0bOmMZFL00
Once reaching the cave, you'll be able to go inside and look out. By doing this, you'll get to experience what the Native Americans did when they used Russell Cave for shelter.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMhHP_0bOmMZFL00
Russell Cave National Monument is also part of the North Alabama Birding Trail, so you can expect to see a variety of bird species during your visit.

Have you ever visited Alabama’s Russell Cave National Monument in Bridgeport? If so, please share your experience with us in the comments below.

Another national park in Alabama that’s worthy of a visit is Little River Canyon National Preserve in Fort Payne. For more information, be sure to take a look at the following article: Little River Canyon National Preserve Was Named The Most Beautiful Place In Alabama And We Have To Agree.

Address: Russell Cave National Monument, 3729 County Road 98, Bridgeport, AL 35740, USA

