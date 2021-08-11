Cancel
Rail Industry Set to Prioritize Automation in Coming Years

By Mackenna Moralez
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a survey released by Navis found that the rail industry is looking to prioritize automation and integration of systems. Sixty percent of respondents plan to invest in automation, 58% will invest in enterprise-wide planning and operational systems, while 43% will invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning over the next three years.

