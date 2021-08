Car shoppers have shown a growing interest in all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive vehicles in recent years, mostly thanks to the superior traction each provides, both on-road and off-road. Ford has responded by offering AWD/4WD in every single vehicle in its current lineup, save for the Ford Mustang (though it is available on the Ford Mustang Mach-E), though even the automaker’s legendary pony car may soon offer AWD. Regardless, as Ford revealed in its July sales report, the take rate for AWD/4WD on Blue Oval crossovers and SUVs continues to climb and reached 68 percent last month.