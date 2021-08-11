Cancel
Gameday Traffic Changes for Packers Fans

By Casey Nelson
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — For fans driving to Packers games this season, there is a change. Starting Aug. 14 and continuing for the rest of the season, traffic on Holmgren Way and Armed Forces on gamedays will change. A portion of Holmgren Way will close to vehicular traffic between Mike...

wixx.com

#Packers#Vehicular Traffic#American Football#Gameday Traffic Changes#Ashwaubenon#Wtaq#Armed Force#Sports Pub#Imperial Supplies
